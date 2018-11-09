Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,639 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,639 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in PulteGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

