Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $214,433.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00811019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00021122 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,555,481 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

