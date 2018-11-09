Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1451 per share on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 4,995,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC set a $33.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.10 price target (up from $34.40) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

