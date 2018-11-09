Meredith (MDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meredith had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $756.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meredith updated its FY19 guidance to $2.78-3.20 EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MDP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.26. Meredith has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $72.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meredith from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

