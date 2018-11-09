MergeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00 (MGC)

MergeCoin (CURRENCY:MGC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, MergeCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One MergeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MergeCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MergeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MergeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00149442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00249516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.10282806 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MergeCoin Profile

MergeCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. MergeCoin’s official website is www.mergecoin.com. MergeCoin’s official Twitter account is @MergeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MergeCoin is /r/mergecoin.

MergeCoin Coin Trading

MergeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MergeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MergeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MergeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MergeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MergeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.