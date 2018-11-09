Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Trading Up 15.6% on Strong Earnings

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 654,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 241,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director John Mcilwraith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,140,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 120,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.54.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

