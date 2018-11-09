Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.2471 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

