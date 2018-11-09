Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2,853.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.16 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

