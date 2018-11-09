Merus (MRUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Get Merus alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Merus stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.15. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Aquilo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,470,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.