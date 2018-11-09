Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.72-6.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.83. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $20.20-20.25 EPS.
Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $12.72 on Friday, hitting $608.03. 446,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $521.79 and a 12-month high of $697.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The business had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $624.00.
In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,609 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.37, for a total value of $2,674,925.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,925.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,836 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,504. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.
