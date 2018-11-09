Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 761.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.17. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $39.43.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.
In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown acquired 7,092 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CAG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
