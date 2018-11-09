MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Director Robin Josephs Buys 14,000 Shares

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) Director Robin Josephs bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,736.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.08. 88,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,799. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 80.58%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,014,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 221,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 237.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 135,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 42.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,320,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,796 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 13.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 780,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MFA Finl Inc/SH in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About MFA Finl Inc/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

