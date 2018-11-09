MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,968 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 569,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,993 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,164 shares in the company, valued at $372,014.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,942 shares of company stock worth $1,355,112. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

MGM opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

