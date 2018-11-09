MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGPI. ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MGPI stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.00. 6,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.07. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP K. Pigott Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.91 per share, for a total transaction of $65,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 31,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,683.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George W. Page, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.36 per share, with a total value of $723,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,367.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,684.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

