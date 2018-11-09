Michael Kors (KORS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Michael Kors from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nomura increased their target price on Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. MKM Partners set a $74.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

Michael Kors stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Michael Kors has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $13,245,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $10,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,436 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Michael Kors by 114.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

