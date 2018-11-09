MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MIDSOUTH BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MSL. Sandler O’Neill downgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised MidSouth Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MidSouth Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:MSL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MidSouth Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $223.64 million, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.40.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. MidSouth Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

