Millennium Management LLC Has $659,000 Position in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 339.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,400,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,559 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Sunday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:VET opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.84. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 419.61%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

