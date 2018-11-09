Millennium Management LLC Invests $723,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Stock

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACHC opened at $41.72 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/millennium-management-llc-invests-723000-in-acadia-healthcare-company-inc-achc-stock.html.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.