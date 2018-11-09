Millennium Management LLC Sells 14,515 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $39.72 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $379.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

