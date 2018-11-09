Mimecast (MIME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mimecast updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.26 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $245,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,104.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $389,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,584 shares of company stock worth $10,211,245. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mimecast by 14,742.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 538,395 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,705,000 after buying an additional 382,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after buying an additional 254,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,327,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mimecast to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

