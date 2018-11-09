Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Increases Stake in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 307.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in AmTrust Financial Services were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 20.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 13.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $24,612,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 148.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,426 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFSI opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.09.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.86). AmTrust Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AmTrust Financial Services Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$14.58” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

