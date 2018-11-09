Shares of Miranda Gold Corp. (CVE:MAD) traded up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 320,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 257,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/miranda-gold-mad-trading-50-higher.html.

Miranda Gold Company Profile (CVE:MAD)

Miranda Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold. Its exploration projects in Colombia include the Antares project covering 10,500 hectares located in the Antioquia Batholith; the Argelia project covering 5,400 hectares within the Antioquia department; the Cerro Oro project covering a total of 1,584 square hectares located in Caldas; the Mallama project comprising two titles totaling 9,036 hectares in the Nariño department located to the west of the city of Pasto; and the Oribella project comprising approximately 10,700 hectares located in Oribella within the department of Antioquia.

