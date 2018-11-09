Mithril Ore (MORE) Price Tops $14.75

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 145% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $166,325.00 and approximately $918.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril Ore token can now be purchased for $14.75 or 0.00230771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril Ore Token Profile

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,275 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io.

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

