Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Mizuho currently has a $265.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.42.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $253.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $259.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 834 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total value of $213,595.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,659,153. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.