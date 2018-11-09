MKM Partners Boosts Discovery Communications (DISCA) Price Target to $40.00

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Discovery Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $38.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of DISCA opened at $33.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $943,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $4,697,025.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,331,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,054,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,521. 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 150,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,685,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430,300 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,579,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 660,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

