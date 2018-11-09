Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $2.65 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 503,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,392,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,931,000 after purchasing an additional 363,049 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 161,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 17,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $235,805.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,399 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,018.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,112,124.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,078.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

