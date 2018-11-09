MobileGo Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. One MobileGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00008207 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Liquid and Cryptopia. In the last week, MobileGo has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. MobileGo has a market cap of $52.41 million and $16.80 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00249381 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.87 or 0.10286051 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitForex, DigiFinex, Tidex, Liqui, Gatecoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

