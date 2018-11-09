Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Mondelez International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

