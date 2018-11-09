Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.05 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $107.09 or 0.01661742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, SouthXchange, BitBay and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $15.05 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009276 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 16,555,116 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, OpenLedger DEX, Coinut, OKEx, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bitfinex, Upbit, Mercatox, Nanex, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, B2BX, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, Ovis, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Crex24, Exrates, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kraken, Cryptomate, DragonEX, Bitlish, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Braziliex, Bitbns, Liquid, Huobi, Bisq, BitBay, CoinEx, Binance, Coinbe, Coinroom, Exmo, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

