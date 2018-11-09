Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,748 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 102,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

