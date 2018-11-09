Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 26,446 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $282.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $254.77 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

