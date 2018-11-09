Moog Inc (MOG.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 3rd

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.
MOG.B traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $82.35. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321. Moog has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moog from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th.
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.
