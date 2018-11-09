Morneau Shepell (MSI) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morneau Shepell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

Shares of MSI traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.72. 226,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$21.14 and a 1-year high of C$29.17.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is presently 103.86%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

