Msci (MSCI) PT Lowered to $178.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a $171.53 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $152.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. Msci has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $184.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Msci will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 2,573.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 8,437.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,947 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 113.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

