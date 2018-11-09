M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $153,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $4,531,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/mt-bank-co-mtb-shares-bought-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.