Mueller Water Products (MWA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) in a report issued on Monday morning. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nomura reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 91,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,897,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,714,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 120,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 179,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.