Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT Set at €170.00 by UBS Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €170.00 ($197.67) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €183.00 ($212.79) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €206.13 ($239.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

