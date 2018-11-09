MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 17,225.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 283,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $566.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.35. MYR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.01 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of MYR Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on shares of MYR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

