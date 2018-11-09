NAGA (NGC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $49,317.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $49,317.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAGA has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003448 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00148900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00253545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.94 or 0.10256217 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011247 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,410,636 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Cobinhood, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.