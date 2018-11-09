NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.34% and a negative return on equity of 201.90%. NanoString Technologies updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-2.5–2.6 EPS.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 22,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $445.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $473,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Galakatos sold 85,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $1,372,309.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

