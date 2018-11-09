National Commerce (NCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “National Commerce Corporation is a bank holding company. It offers services which include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial real estate term loans, residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, factoring, invoicing, collection, accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, automotive parts and service providers. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, Baldwin County and Vero Beach, Florida. National Commerce Corporation is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NCOM. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCOM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,497. National Commerce has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Commerce will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Commerce by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Commerce by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Commerce by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in National Commerce by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Commerce by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

