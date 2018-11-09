Navient (NAVI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NAVI stock remained flat at $$12.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,129. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 19.74 and a quick ratio of 21.92. Navient has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navient will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,607,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,665,000 after buying an additional 5,465,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,405,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,005,000 after buying an additional 7,380,981 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,841,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 442,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 229,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Navient by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,937,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,301,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

