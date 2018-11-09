Navigant Consulting (NCI) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.76 million.Navigant Consulting also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Navigant Consulting stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,783. Navigant Consulting has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $952.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Navigant Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Navigant Consulting will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Navigant Consulting to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Navigant Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigant Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, VP Scott S. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $122,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee A. Spirer sold 19,800 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $476,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $671,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

