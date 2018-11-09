Navigant Consulting (NCI) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $668.5 million.Navigant Consulting also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NCI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.79. 4,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Navigant Consulting has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

In related news, VP Scott S. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee A. Spirer sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $476,784.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $671,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

