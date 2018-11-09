Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 128.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 166.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 286.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 861,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 1,599,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,228. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $251.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

