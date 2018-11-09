Navistar International (NAV) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Navistar International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NAV stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Navistar International has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.35.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.78. Navistar International had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 1,317.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 752,772 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter worth about $6,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Navistar International by 1,346.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Navistar International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,252,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,017,000 after purchasing an additional 95,482 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 64.6% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 219,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,263 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

