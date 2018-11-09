NCS Multistage (NCSM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on NCS Multistage and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NCS Multistage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCSM traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,227. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $559.12 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.14.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $207,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661,076 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 715,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67,402 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 6.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 524,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.