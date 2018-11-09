Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SurModics (SRDX)

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “SRDX beat consensus F4Q18 revenue and EPS. Management provided FY19 revenue guidance that was above consensus while adjusted EPS guidance was below consensus. Revenue growth slowed to 14.9% in in F3Q18. SRDX’s 3Q18 gross margin was down 120 bps Y/Y and its non-GAAP operating margin was down 1,130 bps Y/Y. Given FY19 revenue guidance that we think is achievable and likely conservative and continued progress with SRDX’s DCB program, we reiterate our Buy rating.””

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SurModics to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on SurModics to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SurModics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

SRDX traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,237. The company has a market capitalization of $863.72 million, a PE ratio of 126.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.63 and a beta of 0.90. SurModics has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SurModics news, VP Gregg S. Sutton sold 14,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,099,051.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,210.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,681 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SurModics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SurModics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SurModics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,437,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in SurModics in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in SurModics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

