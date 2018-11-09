Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NKTR. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 188,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,146. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $383,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $893,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $2,075,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,680 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 966.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 149,522 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 241.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.