Nelnet (NNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

NYSE:NNI traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,769. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 112.77 and a current ratio of 112.77.

Get Nelnet alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,060. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 67.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/nelnet-nni-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.